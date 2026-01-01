Make every day count with a .day domain
CAN$22.39/yrCAN$18.19/1st yearFor first year
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About the .day domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .day domain
What is a .day domain?
.day is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) for date- or event-related names. It has no known registration restrictions, so itâ€™s mainly suited to calendars, occasions, and time-based branding.
Who is a .day domain for?
A .day domain works well for event planners, wellness brands, personal projects, and daily content creators who want a clear, memorable web address. Itâ€™s a practical fit for time-based, date-focused, or recurring experiences.
Why choose a .day domain?
A .day domain helps make your website easier to recognize and remember, while giving your brand a clear, modern identity. It works well for web pages, email, and marketing materials as your business grows.
Domain information for .day
TLD
.day
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.day domain FAQs
What does a .day domain mean?
A .day domain is a generic extension people use for dates, events, routines, or time-based content. It often signals something tied to a specific day, schedule, or daily theme.
Is a .day domain trusted?
Yes. A .day domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other modern extensions. Trust still depends on the site itself.
Is a .day a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about events, calendars, daily content, or a date-focused project. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .day domain or .com domain?
Choose .day if your brand, event, or content is clearly tied to a day or schedule and the name is easier to get. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .day domain?
Anyone can register a .day domain. It is not limited to a specific country, business type, or organization.
Are there restrictions on .day domains?
The main rules are standard domain rules: the name must use allowed characters and meet length limits. Some names may be reserved or unavailable because the registry blocks them.
How much does a .day domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .day domain costs CAN$ 18.19 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 22.39/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.