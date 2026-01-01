WriteFreely is a clean, minimalist publishing platform designed around the act of writing. Posts are composed in plain Markdown, the editor stays out of your way, and the public reading experience strips away comments, ads, and trackers â€” leaving just the words. Built-in ActivityPub support lets followers in the Fediverse subscribe to your blog directly from Mastodon and other federated services.

Self-hosting WriteFreely on your VPS keeps your writing under your own domain, free from algorithmic feeds and platform shutdowns. The lightweight Go binary uses minimal resources, persists everything to a single SQLite database, and gives you full control over export, theming, and federation settings.