Nextcloud is a comprehensive open-source productivity platform that replaces Google Workspace and Dropbox with file synchronization, real-time document editing, calendar, contacts, video conferencing, and much more. With desktop and mobile clients for every platform, it integrates seamlessly into daily workflows while keeping all data on your own server.

Self-hosting Nextcloud on your VPS eliminates per-user subscription fees, removes storage limits imposed by cloud providers, and gives you complete control over where sensitive files and communications live â€” critical for teams with compliance requirements or privacy concerns.