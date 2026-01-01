Deploy WordPress in one click installation.
The world's most popular CMS powering over 40% of all websites, with thousands of themes and plugins.
Choose a VPS plan for WordPress
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WordPress
WordPress is the world's most popular content management system, powering over 40% of all websites on the internet. It provides a flexible publishing platform for blogs, business websites, portfolios, ecommerce stores, and more â€” with a visual editor, theme system, and an ecosystem of tens of thousands of plugins.
Self-hosting WordPress on a VPS gives you complete control over your site's performance, security, and data with no monthly platform fees. This template includes MySQL for reliable database storage, and routing through the pre-installed Traefik reverse proxy ensures automatic HTTPS for your domain from the first deployment.
Key features of WordPress
Massive plugin ecosystem
Choose from over 60,000 free and premium plugins to add ecommerce, SEO, forms, caching, and any other functionality.
Theme library
Apply from thousands of free and commercial themes to instantly change your site's design without touching code.
Visual block editor
Build pages with the Gutenberg block editor using drag-and-drop layout tools that require no coding knowledge.
Multisite support
Run a network of WordPress sites from a single installation, sharing themes and plugins across all properties.
WooCommerce ready
Install WooCommerce to transform WordPress into a full-featured e-commerce store with products, checkout, and payments.
Why run WordPress on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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