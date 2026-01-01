Teedy is an open-source document management system that turns a pile of scanned papers, PDFs, and digital files into a structured, searchable archive. Every uploaded document is run through OCR so its text becomes fully searchable, and a flexible system of tags, hierarchical categories, and custom metadata keeps large collections organised. A clean responsive web interface, multi-user accounts with fine-grained permissions, and a complete REST API make it suitable for individuals and small teams alike.

Self-hosting Teedy on your own VPS keeps sensitive paperwork â€” contracts, invoices, tax records, and identity documents â€” inside infrastructure you control instead of a third-party cloud, while still delivering OCR, full-text search, and audit-friendly versioning out of the box.