Strapi is the world's most popular open-source headless CMS, trusted by over 800,000 developers. It provides a fully customizable content management backend with an intuitive drag-and-drop admin panel, auto-generated REST and GraphQL APIs, and a rich plugin ecosystem. Unlike traditional CMSs that couple content to a fixed frontend, Strapi delivers content to any channel â€” websites, mobile apps, IoT devices â€” through standard APIs.

Self-hosting Strapi on your VPS eliminates per-seat pricing and API rate limits imposed by managed CMS providers while giving you complete control over your content architecture, data storage, and plugin configuration. This template pairs Strapi with PostgreSQL 16 for production-ready reliability.