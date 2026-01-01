Up to 70% off for n8n with AI Assistant

Deploy n8n with AI Assistant in one click installation.

Workflow automation with a built-in AI chat that plans, builds, and debugs your automations for you.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$12.59/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy n8n with AI Assistant in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for n8n with AI Assistant

MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with n8n with AI Assistant

n8n is a workflow automation platform that connects applications, services, and APIs through a visual node-based editor. This deployment adds n8n's AI Assistant, a chat interface that turns plain-language requests into working workflows â€” it picks the right nodes, wires them together, writes the expressions, and explains why an execution failed instead of leaving you to read logs.

The assistant runs code in a sandbox service deployed alongside n8n on your own VPS rather than a third-party cloud, so workflow logic, credentials, and generated code stay on your infrastructure. It is powered by Nexos AI, giving the assistant access to frontier models through a single key while you keep unlimited workflow executions and no per-task pricing.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of n8n with AI Assistant

Chat-Driven Workflow Building

Describe the automation you want in plain language and the assistant assembles the nodes, connections, and expressions for you.

Self-Hosted Code Sandbox

Generated code executes in an isolated sandbox service running on your own VPS, so nothing is sent to an external execution provider.

Guided Error Debugging

Ask the assistant why an execution failed and get an explanation with a concrete fix instead of digging through raw execution logs.

Nexos AI Model Access

One Nexos AI key gives the assistant access to leading models, and you can switch the model it uses at any time.

Full n8n Automation Suite

Everything in standard n8n is included â€” hundreds of integrations, webhooks, schedules, and custom JavaScript nodes.

Data Stays On Your VPS

Workflow definitions, API credentials, and execution history are stored in a persistent volume you control and can back up freely.

Why run n8n with AI Assistant on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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