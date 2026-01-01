n8n is a workflow automation platform that connects applications, services, and APIs through a visual node-based interface. It lets individuals and teams automate repetitive tasks, synchronize data across tools, and build custom integration pipelines â€” all without locking data into a third-party cloud. With hundreds of built-in nodes, support for custom JavaScript logic, and event-driven execution via webhooks and schedules, n8n handles everything from simple notifications to complex multi-step business processes.

Self-hosting n8n on your VPS means your workflow logic, API credentials, and execution data never leave your infrastructure. You get unlimited workflow executions without per-task pricing, and full control to extend, backup, and version your automations exactly as needed.