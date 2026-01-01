Activepieces is a free, open-source automation platform that lets you connect your apps and automate repetitive tasks through a visual drag-and-drop builder—no code required. With over 200 integrations covering productivity tools, communication platforms, databases, and AI services, it serves as a self-hosted alternative to Zapier and Make.

What sets Activepieces apart is its native AI-first design: you can build intelligent agents that use LLMs to reason and act, connect to MCP-compatible tools, and run custom JavaScript or Python steps when no-code isn't enough. Because everything runs on your own infrastructure, your API keys, customer data, and business logic never leave your servers—and there are no per-task usage fees regardless of how many automations you run.