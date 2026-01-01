Deploy Node.js your way
Focus on your app, not infrastructure
Code-first deployment
Deploy from GitHub or directly from your IDE.
Built-in protection
Managed SSL, CDN, WAF, and DDoS protection are included.
Predictable pricing
One monthly price, no hidden fees or usage-based charges.
Managed infrastructure
AI Troubleshooter, backups, and support included.
Pick a plan that fits your project
For zero effort
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For full control
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For zero effort
Resources
For full control
Resources
Powering 1M+ developers worldwide
Get Node.js app in 2 steps
1. Connect your project
Connect GitHub, upload a ZIP, or deploy from AI code assistant. Your framework is auto-detected, build commands handled, and you’re ready to ship.
2. Deploy instantly
Launch your Node.js web app in seconds. Servers, security, and scaling — all taken care of.
Why run Node.js on Hostinger?
One deployment, endless ways to build
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Managed Node.js Hosting or Node.js on VPS - you choose
Node.js Hosting FAQs
What’s the difference between Managed Node.js Hosting and Node.js on VPS?
Managed Node.js Hosting is built around a more streamlined deployment and zero maintenance experience, while Node.js on VPS gives you deeper server-level control and configuration freedom.
Can I deploy from GitHub or directly from my IDE?
Yes — Managed Node.js Hosting supports GitHub integration and IDE-based deployment.
Does Managed Node.js Hosting include security features?
Yes — managed SSL, CDN, WAF, and DDoS protection are included.
When should I choose VPS instead?
Choose VPS when you need full root access, custom server configuration, browser terminal access, or Docker Compose workflows.
Is pricing different between the two options?
Yes — Managed Node.js Hosting starts from £3.99, while VPS starts from £6.99.