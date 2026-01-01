React Hosting
Deploy your React app quickly and easily
One monthly price, no hidden fees
+2 mo. free
Business benefits:
+2 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
+2 mo. free
Business benefits:
+2 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
Everything you need to host your React app
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
React hosting FAQs
What is React hosting?
React hosting is a service that lets you deploy and run React applications online. It ensures your app is fast, secure, and accessible to users worldwide.
How is this different from VPS hosting?
This is fully managed hosting — we take care of uptime, scaling, and security, so you don’t have to manage servers. VPS hosting is better if you need full control and root access.
Can I deploy private GitHub repositories?
Yes. You can securely connect private repositories and deploy your React app without exposing your code. GitHub integration, ZIP uploads, and redeploys are all supported.
Is there any traffic limit or overage fee?
No. You get unlimited bandwidth and requests with predictable monthly pricing. Your React app can scale freely without unexpected costs.
Is it easy to migrate an existing React app?
Yes. You can migrate your project by connecting your GitHub repository or uploading your files. Your React app will be deployed automatically on Hostinger.