Hermes Agent is a self-improving AI agent built by Nous Research that creates skills from experience and refines them during use. Unlike static AI assistants, it builds a persistent memory that grows more valuable over time. It connects simultaneously to Telegram, Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, Signal, and email in gateway mode, with support for OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic, and custom LLM endpoints.

Self-hosting Hermes Agent on your VPS keeps all API keys, conversation history, and business context on your own infrastructure, with dedicated resources for web browsing, code execution, and multi-agent workflows that run without external throttling.