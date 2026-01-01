Deploy 9router in one-click installation.
AI API routing proxy that reduces token costs and distributes requests across 40+ LLM providers automatically.
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What you can build with 9router
9router is a self-hosted AI API proxy that sits between your AI coding tools and any LLM provider. It exposes an OpenAI-compatible endpoint so tools like Claude Code, Cursor, Cline, and Copilot connect without reconfiguration. The RTK Token Saver compresses large tool outputs — git diffs, grep results, directory trees — before they reach the model, cutting input tokens by 20–40% per request. Automatic fallback routing cascades through subscription, budget, and free-tier providers in priority order when quotas are hit.
Self-hosting 9router on your VPS keeps all provider credentials and routing rules under your control. You manage accounts through a web dashboard, set per-model token budgets, and distribute requests across multiple accounts with round-robin scheduling — reducing costs without touching your AI tool configurations.
Key features of 9router
RTK token compression
Compresses tool call outputs like git diffs and directory trees before sending to the model, saving 20–40% of input tokens per request.
Multi-provider routing
Routes requests across 40+ LLM providers with automatic fallback from paid to free tiers when subscription quotas are exhausted.
Round-robin scheduling
Distributes requests across multiple accounts per provider to maximise quota usage before monthly limits reset.
OpenAI-compatible API
Drop-in replacement endpoint at /v1 so any tool that speaks the OpenAI protocol connects without reconfiguration.
Caveman mode
Injects terse output instructions into outgoing prompts to reduce model response length by up to 65%.
Why run 9router on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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