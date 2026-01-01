AI agents work instantly. Traditional email doesn't.
Turn email into automated action
Automated outreach
Send personalized outreach, qualify replies, and pass warm leads to your CRM automatically.
Support handling
Analyze incoming support emails and send them to the right person instantly.
Booking & scheduling
Handle meeting requests, confirm bookings, and send reminders automatically over email.
Inbox automation
Sort, respond to, delegate, and archive emails automatically.
Account verification
Catch verification codes and confirmation emails to keep agent workflows moving.
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Agentic Mail FAQs
What is agentic email and how is it different from regular email?
Who is Hostinger Agentic Mail for?
It's also for the agents themselves. Whether your agent needs a dedicated address for cold outreach, customer support, booking flows, or document processing, agent mail gives it a real, programmable inbox to work from.