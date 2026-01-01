Give AI a job, not just a prompt

With Hostinger, you can put agentic AI to work across your business, run your own private agent, or connect AI to your existing stack.

One agent for everyday business tasks

Hostinger Agent replies to customers, follows up on leads, creates content, and helps improve your SEO, all from one chat using plain language.

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Your own agent, on your terms

OpenClaw and Hermes Agent are private AI agents you run yourself. Both are included in one managed plan, ready in about 60 seconds, with no server administration required.

Explore OpenClaw and Hermes

You prompt. Your infrastructure acts.

Hostinger Connector is an MCP extension that lets your AI coding tools read and update your Hostinger setup. Deploy projects, update DNS, and check websites without leaving your editor.

Explore Hostinger Connector

Free to install. Works with your active plan.

Tools and resources for agentic AI

Agentic mail

An automated inbox built for AI agents, included with every Hostinger email plan.

Developer documentation

Setup guides, tool references, and authentication documentation for Hostinger Connector.

Agents act. You stay in control.

Security comes first with every agent. You choose what it can access, approve important actions, and revoke access whenever you need to.

You approve important actions

Agents ask for your approval before taking irreversible actions.

Your setup is isolated

Your instance is walled off, and credentials stay hidden by default.

You control access

Grant access only where it’s needed, and revoke it at any time.
Agents act. You stay in control.
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Trusted by customers worldwide

See what people say about their experience with Hostinger.
mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Learn more about agentic AI

Guides, tutorials, and insights to help you get more from agentic AI.
What is agentic AI? Definition, examples, and how it works

What is agentic AI? Definition, examples, and how it works

Agentic AI is an advanced form of artificial intelligence that can independently set goals, plan, reason, and take action to achieve a specific objective with minimal human oversight.

Read more
What are AI agents and how do they work? With examples

What are AI agents and how do they work? With examples

AI agents, also known as autonomous software systems or intelligent digital assistants, are programs designed to independently perform tasks and make decisions to achieve specific goals.

Read more
How to set up Hermes Agent (managed or self-hosted)

How to set up Hermes Agent (managed or self-hosted)

You can set up Hermes Agent in two ways: use a managed plan that handles the server and maintenance for you, or self-host it with Docker on a virtual private server (VPS).

Read more

Agentic AI FAQs

Everything you need to know about Hostinger's agentic AI products
Agentic AI describes AI systems that act independently to complete multi-step tasks, rather than answering one prompt at a time. Instead of waiting for instructions at every stage, it takes a goal, breaks it into steps, and works through them. It can call APIs, search the web, and use other software on its own, and it checks its own results and changes course when something does not work. That autonomy is what separates it from a chatbot.
An AI tool responds to a prompt and stops, so a person has to guide every step. Agentic AI takes a goal and runs the whole job, deciding the steps itself. An AI tool might draft an email for you. Agentic AI researches the topic, writes the email, and sends it, then adjusts if something goes wrong along the way. The difference is scope and independence, single tasks with a human in the loop versus complete workflows without one.
Hostinger Agent handles business work from one chat, with skills for sales, customer service, SEO, marketing, HR, and finance. OpenClaw and Hermes Agent are private agents you run yourself, on a managed plan or your own VPS, with both included in one plan. For developers, Hostinger Connector brings AI coding tools into your hosting through MCP, Agentic Mail gives agents programmable email, and Agentic Commerce prepares your store for shoppers who send an AI agent to buy for them.
Hostinger Agent works from a single chat and connects to over 1,000 tools including Gmail, Slack, and Notion. Use it as an AI sales agent for outreach and proposals, an AI customer service agent for replies and reviews, an SEO AI agent for keyword research and on-page checks, an AI marketing agent for campaigns and launches, a content marketing AI agent for blogs and newsletters, a social media AI agent for posts and captions, an HR AI agent for job posts and policies, a finance AI agent for reporting and forecasts, or a procurement AI agent for supplier research.
Yes. An agent only accesses the accounts and tools you connect it to, and you can disconnect any of them at any time. Your conversations are tied to your account, are not visible to other users, and are never used to train AI models or shared for advertising. Before an agent does anything irreversible, it pauses and asks you to approve it. Hostinger is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and GDPR-compliant.
Yes. OpenClaw and Hermes Agent are both private agents you run yourself. A managed plan is the simplest route, since Hostinger handles setup, updates, and security, and one plan includes both apps. If you want root access and your own server specs, you can self-host either one on a VPS instead.
Yes, in one click from hPanel. They are separate applications, so your configurations and conversation history do not transfer, and you start fresh on the new app. It is worth noting down anything important before you switch.
Yes. Hostinger Connector lets AI coding tools work directly with your hosting setup, and Agentic Mail gives your agents their own inbox for automated work. AI fits into your existing workflow rather than replacing it.
Hostinger Agent starts from £5.99/mo and includes 1,000 credits that refresh automatically each month. Managed OpenClaw and Hermes Agent are £4.99/mo, renewing at £9.99/mo, with both apps included. Hostinger Connector is free with any active hosting plan, and Agentic Mail comes with every Hostinger email plan.
No. Hostinger Agent is built for business owners, and the managed apps handle server setup for you, so there is nothing technical to configure. Hostinger Connector is the one built for developers, and it installs into the editor you already use.

Ready to put agentic AI to work?

Whether you’re automating your business, running your own AI agent, or connecting AI to your stack, you can get started today.
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