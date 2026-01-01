Your dream website or app, built by AI in minutes
Create any type of website
From business sites and portfolios to blogs and landing pages – Horizons builds it instantly.Discover more
Getting started is easy
Describe your idea or pick a template
Make edits easily
Go live with 1 click
Unlock the complete Hostinger AI Builder experience
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
24/7 support
Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Turn your words into real websites and apps
Everything to go live
Integrated backend
Built-in AI
Powerful integrations, simple setup
Build it once, earn from it
Backed by Hostinger
Pick a template. Make it yours.
Alpaca (online boutique)
Home decor store
Meridian (digital marketing agency)
Creative agency (dark)
Thompson (content creator)
Haven (furniture store)
Can't find the template you need? Just describe it, and AI will create it for you.
Don’t just take our word for it
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.