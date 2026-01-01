Remixable templates

Choose a template to get started and make it your own by chatting with AI or by making visual edits.
All templates
Alpaca (online boutique)

Alpaca (online boutique)

Home decor store

Home decor store

Meridian (digital marketing agency)

Meridian (digital marketing agency)

Creative agency (dark)

Creative agency (dark)

Thompson (content creator)

Thompson (content creator)

Haven (furniture store)

Haven (furniture store)

Create a template and earn from referrals

Join the Remixable Templates program and let your template earn your money. Share your template with others and receive a commission for every new client you bring.

Create a template

Use Hostinger AI Builder to create a project that you will let others remix.

Add a ‘Remix’ button to your project

Make your project remixable - every time someone clicks the button, they will be referred to sign up for Hostinger AI Builder and remix your template.

Earn up to $150 per referral

Share your project and earn 20% commission when someone remixes it and buys their first AI Builder plan. The referred client needs to remain active for 45 days.
Create template
Create a template and earn from referrals

Get paid your way

PayPal or wire transfer

Get money sent to you automatically via PayPal (usually same day) or wire transfer.

Hostinger balance

Keep the money in your Hostinger balance to buy, renew, or upgrade your own subscriptions.

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your idea into reality?

Start creating today

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