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75% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
£11.99
£2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for £143.52 (regular price £575.52). Renews at £10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Kodee
Special offer • 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
£14.99
£3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
£22.99
£7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
£11.99
£2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for £143.52 (regular price £575.52). Renews at £10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Kodee
Special offer • 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
£14.99
£3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
£22.99
£7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Hostinger AI Builder FAQs

Hostinger AI Builder plans vary in both features and monthly AI credits. The AI credit limit determines how many messages you can send to the AI agent via chat, while higher-tier plans unlock more advanced functionalities and greater flexibility as your needs grow.

AI credits are used when you create or edit websites by chatting with AI. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each generation. Simple generations can use less than 1 credit, and larger ones can use more.

Yes. Your AI Credit Usage dashboard shows a breakdown of credits used for building and editing, as well as credits consumed by your app's AI features – so you always know exactly where your credits are going.

Once you have a plan, you can buy additional AI credits without upgrading to a higher plan.

Hostinger Horizons requires hosting to keep your website or web app live and accessible online.

If you don’t already have an active hosting plan, hosting will be included with your Hostinger Horizons purchase at no extra cost.

If you already have an active hosting plan, an additional hosting plan will not be included with your Horizons purchase - you can continue using your existing hosting plan.

Please note that hosting and Hostinger Horizons renew separately, and you can manage, upgrade, or renew each service independently.

Hostinger AI Builder lets you build websites and web apps without writing code — your imagination is the only limit. Create anything from business sites and online stores to fitness trackers, project management tools, and more.

Hostinger AI Builder can create websites and web apps that work seamlessly on mobile devices. However, it doesn’t currently support creating native mobile apps for the App Store or Google Play.

You fully own the code of your website or web app. With any paid Hostinger AI Builder plan, you can download the code whenever you need.

Yes, you can integrate third-party APIs and services with Hostinger Horizons. It works seamlessly with tools like Stripe and Integrated backend, and you can also connect other APIs for payments, data processing, and more. If you need help connecting third-party services, simply ask in the chat and Hostinger Horizons will guide you.

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