Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Get startedSee AI models
Trusted by builders around the world.
10K+
Users worldwide
Works with OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain, and more.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI models
Skip managing multiple API keys. Use one for every model.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 models including Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 models including Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 models including Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Switch models without reconnecting

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

See what your stack can do with Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Keep your SDK. Change one URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Keep your SDK. Change one URL.

Track model usage in hPanel

See usage by model, manage your shared credit balance, and top up from one place. No separate provider dashboards needed.
Track model usage in hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Install OpenClaw or Hermes Agent in one click and connect automatically to Hostinger AI Router. No API keys to paste, no config files to edit. Choose the model your agent uses from hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Use every major model, one balance

    Access ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more without separate accounts or bills.

  • Switch models without touching your code

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Credits are metered per request, so you're never locked into a fixed monthly cost.

Get AI Router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router is a secure endpoint and dashboard for every AI model. Instead of opening accounts with each provider, you get an API key that reaches various leading models — all managed right here in hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

All the major ones: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, and more, plus open-source models across text, image, audio, and embeddings. You can switch or compare models with a single parameter change and no vendor lock-in, and new models become available the moment they ship.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

You can build your own guardrails — input and output filters, per-key spend limits, and rate limits. Caching cuts cost and latency on repeat requests. On the data side, your prompts and responses are not used to train models.

Can I use it in my own apps and outside Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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