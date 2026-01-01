Preact hosting
Deploy Preact with speed, simplicity, and full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From £3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose a Preact hosting plan that gives you the confidence to launch fast and scale with ease. Enjoy reliable performance, expert support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for complete peace of mind.
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fast, lightweight hosting for Preact apps
Deploy your Preact app without extra setup. Hostinger’s managed hosting gives you a simple way to launch fast, lightweight frontends with predictable performance, so you can focus on the code instead of server maintenance. Scale as your traffic grows, with infrastructure built for stability and uptime. You get a clean hosting experience, smooth updates, and the flexibility technical teams need to keep Preact projects running efficiently.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Preact hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Preact hosting services.
What is Preact hosting?
Preact hosting is a managed environment for deploying Preact apps with the tools and performance needed to serve static builds reliably.
How is Preact hosting different from VPS hosting?
Preact hosting is simpler and more managed. VPS hosting gives you full server control, but you handle more setup, updates, and maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo and deploy your Preact app securely from your codebase.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include defined resource limits. If your app grows, you can upgrade your plan instead of dealing with unexpected overage fees.
Can you help me migrate or set up my Preact app?
Yes. You can start from an existing project, connect your repo, and follow a simple setup process to go live quickly.