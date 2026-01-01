Bolt hosting
Deploy Bolt.new apps faster with simple, reliable hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From £3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a plan that gives you the confidence to build and launch with reliable Bolt.new hosting. Get fast, dependable performance, and if it’s not the right fit, you’re covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Launch Bolt.new apps faster with reliable hosting
Deploy your Bolt.new project without the usual setup work. Our managed hosting makes it simple to launch fast, with performance tuned for modern web apps and an environment that is ready when you are. Scale as your traffic grows, while uptime, security, and maintenance stay handled for you. You get a stable foundation for development and production, so you can focus on building instead of managing infrastructure.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Bolt hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Bolt hosting services.
What is Bolt.new hosting?
Bolt.new hosting is a managed hosting option for apps built with Bolt.new. It gives you a straightforward way to deploy and run your project without setting up infrastructure yourself.
How is Bolt.new hosting different from VPS hosting?
Bolt.new hosting is simpler to use and managed for you, while VPS hosting gives you more control over the server. VPS is better if you need custom stack changes, full root access, or advanced server tuning.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, private GitHub repositories can be connected for deployment if you authorize access. This lets you keep your code private while still using a Git-based workflow.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans may include resource limits such as bandwidth, CPU, or storage. If you exceed them, you may need to upgrade rather than pay unpredictable overage fees.
How hard is it to migrate or set up Bolt.new hosting?
Setup is usually quick if your project is already in GitHub. If you are moving from another host, you can deploy the app, update environment variables, and point your domain to the new service.