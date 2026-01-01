Typedream hosting
Deploy Typedream sites with fast, simple hosting and full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From £3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a Typedream hosting plan with confidence. Enjoy reliable performance, simple management, and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not fully satisfied.
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Launch Typedream sites faster with reliable hosting
Deploy your Typedream site in minutes with a hosting setup that stays simple from day one. You get fast load times, a clean workflow, and managed hosting that handles the technical side, so you can focus on building and updating your content. As your project grows, the platform scales with it and keeps your site available with reliable uptime. It is built for teams and creators who want performance without extra maintenance, plus the flexibility to support future changes without adding complexity.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Typedream hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Typedream hosting services.
What is Typedream hosting?
Typedream hosting is a managed hosting service for sites built with Typedream. It handles deployment, serving, and basic infrastructure so you can launch faster without managing servers.
How is Typedream hosting different from VPS hosting?
Typedream hosting is managed for Typedream sites, with less setup and maintenance. VPS hosting gives you full server control, but you handle configuration, security, and updates yourself.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, you can connect a private GitHub repository if your setup supports it. This lets you keep your code private while deploying updates through your normal Git workflow.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Typedream hosting plans usually include defined traffic or resource limits. If your site grows beyond them, check the plan terms for any overage charges or upgrade options before you go live.
How hard is it to migrate or set up Typedream hosting?
Setup is usually straightforward: connect your site, verify settings, and deploy. If you already have a Typedream project, migration is typically faster than moving to a self-managed server.