Build your brand with a .ceo domain

Rs.35,699 /yrRs.2,799 /1st year
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For first year
.ceo

About the .ceo domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .ceo domain

What is a .ceo domain?

.ceo is a generic top-level domain originally intended for executives and business leaders. It is open for general registration, with no special eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .ceo domain for?

A .ceo domain works well for executives, founders, consultants, and leadership brands who want a clear, professional identity online. It’s a practical fit for personal sites, company profiles, and executive portfolios.

Why choose a .ceo domain?

A .ceo domain helps visitors quickly identify a leadership-focused site and gives your brand a clear, professional online address. It can support stronger recognition across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .ceo

TLD
.ceo
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.ceo domain FAQs

What does a .ceo domain mean?

A .ceo domain is a domain extension for chief executive officers. Today, it is often used by executives, leadership brands, and businesses that want a senior-leadership identity online.

Is a .ceo domain trusted?

Yes. .ceo is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is operated under an official registry, which helps keep the extension recognized and stable.

Is a .ceo a good domain?

Yes, if you want a domain that signals leadership or an executive role. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .ceo domain or .com domain?

Choose .ceo if you want a more specific identity for an executive, personal brand, or leadership site. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiarity and the highest chance that people will remember it easily.

Who can register a .ceo domain?

Anyone can register a .ceo domain. There is no special professional license or company status required, so it is open to individuals and businesses.

Are there restrictions on .ceo domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, and some reserved names may be unavailable because of registry policies or technical limits.

How much does a .ceo domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .ceo domain costs Rs.2,799 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.35,699/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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