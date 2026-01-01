Parcel hosting
Deploy apps built with Parcel faster on Hostinger
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing, no hidden fees
Host your Parcel-built apps with confidence on reliable Node.js hosting. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Ship Parcel builds faster
Take the code you bundle with Parcel from local builds to live deployment without changing your workflow. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives your app a straightforward path to production, so you can ship the project youâ€™ve built with less setup and fewer deployment steps. Once itâ€™s online, your app runs on managed infrastructure designed for Node.js workloads, with uptime and scaling covered as traffic grows. You spend less time on server maintenance and more time refining the code and features that matter.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Parcel hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Parcel hosting services.
What is parcel hosting and why would I need it?
Parcel hosting means deploying the Node.js app or site you built with Parcel to a live server so users can access it. It matters because your project needs a runtime, process management, and network access outside your local machine.
How is parcel hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the server, OS updates, Node version, and deployment setup yourself. With our Node.js hosting, the environment is managed for you, so you focus on the app instead of server maintenance.
Can I deploy a Parcel project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can then be pulled from Git just like with a public repo.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for parcel hosting?
Plans include defined resource limits, and if your app grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade rather than pay surprise overage fees. If traffic becomes sustained or resource-heavy, it's better to move to a larger plan before performance drops.
How do I move my Parcel app from local development or another host?
Push your project to GitHub or upload it from your local environment, then connect the repository and set the build and start commands. If you're migrating from another host, keep the same Node.js version and environment variables to reduce setup work.