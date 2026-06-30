NixOS VPS hosting

NixOS offers several advantages over traditional Linux distributions. Its declarative configuration means your whole server setup lives in one file – you can track it in Git, review changes before applying them, and rebuild an identical server in minutes.

Upgrades in NixOS are atomic: the system either switches fully to the new configuration or stays on the old one, so you never end up in a half-upgraded, broken state. Every change creates a new "generation," and you can roll back to any previous generation instantly, even from the boot menu.

The Nix package manager also eliminates dependency conflicts. Each package is installed in isolation, so you can run multiple versions of the same software side by side – ideal for development, testing, and multi-project servers.