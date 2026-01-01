Get your files delivered fast with a .zip domain

889/yr769/1st year
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For first year
.zip

About the .zip domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .zip domain

What is a .zip domain?

A generic top-level domain launched in 2023 and run by Google Registry, .zip is used for tech-focused or fast-moving projects. It’s open to the public and has no country-based eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .zip domain for?

A .zip domain works well for developers, software teams, archive tools, and file-sharing services that want a clear tech-focused identity. It also suits projects built around downloads, compression, or data transfer.

Why choose a .zip domain?

A .zip domain can make your web address concise and easy to remember, helping visitors recognize your brand faster. It’s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .zip

TLD
.zip
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.zip domain FAQs

.zip is a generic top-level domain, so it does not point to one country or one industry. Today it is usually used for projects, brands, or sites that want a short, file-related name.
Yes. .zip is a valid top-level domain and works like other domains in browsers, email, and search engines. It is run through an official registry, which is part of normal domain infrastructure.
Yes, if your name or brand fits it and you want a short, memorable address. Search engines treat .zip the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .zip if you want a more distinctive name and the .com version is unavailable or less relevant. Choose .com if your audience expects the most common extension or you want the widest default recognition.
Anyone can register a .zip domain. It is an open extension, so there are no country or industry eligibility rules.
Yes, but only standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters, stay within the length limits, and avoid reserved or blocked names set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .zip domain costs ₱769 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱889/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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