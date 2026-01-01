Grow your plant based brand with a .soy domain
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About the .soy domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .soy domain
What is a .soy domain?
.soy is a generic top-level domain with no known registration restrictions. It is often used for brands, communities, or projects that want a short, distinctive name.
Who is a .soy domain for?
A .soy domain works well for Spanish-language creators, Latino community projects, food and lifestyle brands, and personal sites that want a clear, memorable identity. It fits local, cultural, and audience-focused websites.
Why choose a .soy domain?
A .soy domain gives your brand a clear, memorable web address that is easy to share and recognize. It can support trusted site, email, and marketing use while keeping your online identity concise as you grow.
Domain information for .soy
TLD
.soy
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.soy domain FAQs
What does a .soy domain mean?
A .soy domain is a Spanish-language extension. In Spanish, “soy” means “I am,” so it can suit personal brands, creators, and identity-focused sites.
Is a .soy domain trusted?
Yes. A .soy domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your site and security than on the ending.
Is a .soy a good domain?
Yes, if your audience understands Spanish or the name fits your brand. Search engines treat it like other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .soy domain or .com domain?
Choose .soy if you want a Spanish-friendly, identity-based name that matches your message. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension or need broader recognition for a general audience.
Who can register a .soy domain?
Anyone can register a .soy domain. There is no residency or industry requirement, so it is open to individuals and businesses.
Are there restrictions on .soy domains?
Yes, the name must follow standard domain rules and be available to register. Reserved or already registered names cannot be used, and the registry may block invalid characters or abusive registrations.
How much does a .soy domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .soy domain costs ₱1,659 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱2,259/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.