Get instant help from Hostinger Agent, your AI support agent

Hostinger Agent handles 45k+ chats daily – managing services, writing blog posts, and migrating websites – all through a simple conversation.
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Get instant help from Hostinger Agent, your AI support agent

Your shortcut to done

Hostinger Agent is with you across all Hostinger products, even on your phone – just tell it what you need.

Web hosting

Migrate a website
Speed it up
Create a backup
Find settings in hPanel
Manage sites, databases, and tools
Web hosting

Why Hostinger Agent is a game changer

500+ actions and counting

Hostinger Agent performs over 500 admin-level actions, including website migrations, backups, and server health checks.
Hostinger Agent handles 85% of support interactions across Hostinger, with average customer satisfaction score of 77%.
Hostinger Agent answers questions in just 9 seconds on average, doing the job of around 800 specialists.
Hostinger Agent will save us more than €14 million this year. This allows us to continue offering quality services at some of the lowest prices on the market.

Prefer WhatsApp? Hostinger Agent's there

Get the same help with plans, setup, and troubleshooting, right in the app you already use.
Chat on WhatsApp
Prefer WhatsApp? Hostinger Agent's there

Join millions of happy customers

Hostinger Agent understood my concern quickly and provided clear, step-by-step guidance that solved my issue without any confusion.

Anas Rk

Anas Rk

Hostinger Agent, their AI support, is superb. I actually prefer it over talking to a person because I don't feel rushed.

Yvonne McChesney

Yvonne McChesney

Their AI assistant Hostinger Agent is VERY helpful. Rather than referring me to endless help docs, it actually does things in my account. It's like having a junior system admin on call.

Philip

Philip

Just tell Hostinger Agent and consider it done

Chat now
Just tell Hostinger Agent and consider it done

Hostinger Agent FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about our AI customer support agent Hostinger Agent.

Hostinger Agent is Hostinger's AI support agent – built to manage your websites and services through a simple chat. It performs over 500 admin-level actions, from migrating websites and creating backups to managing DNS records and checking server health. Learn more about Hostinger Agent.

Hostinger Agent works across the full Hostinger ecosystem – web hosting, WordPress, VPS, Website Builder, Hostinger AI Builder, Hostinger Mail, domains, and payments. Whatever you're managing, Hostinger Agent is there to help.

Both – but what sets Hostinger Agent apart is that it takes action. Rather than pointing you to a help doc, Hostinger Agent connects domains, updates DNS settings, installs plugins, and more, directly in your account.

Yes. Hostinger Agent is available wherever you access Hostinger – including on mobile and even WhatsApp – so instant help is always one message away, wherever you're working from.

Hostinger Agent handles 85% of support interactions independently. For anything outside its scope, it connects you with a human specialist so you're never left without a resolution.

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