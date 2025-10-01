Hostinger vs Hetzner

Tough choice between Hostinger and Hetzner?
Discover how Hostinger and Hetzner stack up in features, pricing, and performance.

What makes Hostinger’s VPS stand out?

Whether you want it simple or customizable, Hostinger’s VPS is for you.

Kodee AI assistant

No more intimidating command-line interface – use our Kodee AI assistant to enter commands or manage your server directly, all by typing simple prompts.

99.90% uptime guarantee

Our ultra-reliable hardware and network infrastructure make it possible for us to offer a 99.90% uptime guarantee, allowing you to run your VPS worry-free.

High-performance data centers

Enjoy snappy and responsive VPS performance wherever you are in the world. We offer data centers in multiple countries across four continents to offer minimal latency.

Head-to-head comparison

Hostinger
Hetzner

CPU core

Starting from 1 vCPU
Starting from 2 vCPU

Storage

Starting from 50 GB NVMe
Starting from 40 GB NVMe

Memory

Starting from 4 GB RAM
Starting from 2 GB RAM

Price*

Starting from ₱279.00/mo
Starting from US$ 4.59/mo

Daily backups

Yes
Yes

Free snapshot

Yes
No

Free weekly backups

Yes
No

Money-back guarantee

Yes, 30 days
Yes, 14 days

Free DDoS protection

Yes
Yes

Public API

Yes
Yes

Managed firewall

Yes
Yes

Malware scanner

Yes
No

Data centers

8
6

Pre-built template selection

93
29

Paid licenses

cPanel, Plesk, LiteSpeed, Webuzo
cPanel, Plesk

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
Yes, 2 languages

*Date of comparison: Oct 1, 2025.

Why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – find out what others are saying about our VPS hosting services.
Review provider

I highly recommend not because I use them, but simply because they have the best support and infrastructure in my opinion, but the smoothest running sites by far. Never had a site down because of server issues.

I'm a software developer and use VPS services to host several of my websites. The support team is amazing, and the server performance is consistently high. I recommend this company—it's been a great partner.

Up-time is excellent and the performance is great. Most importantly, I've always found support to be very responsive, knowledgeable and willing to 'go the extra mile' when a problem arises.

Pick your perfect plan

Get started with complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it’s risk-free.

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year

Try it for yourself. Risk-free

From hosting custom apps and websites to running databases, automation tools, or development environments – your next big project starts here with full control and zero commitment.

For more information and the full terms and conditions, check out our refund policy.

What about other VPS hosting providers?

Hostinger vs DigitalOcean

Hostinger vs Vultr

Hostinger vs Contabo