Claude Code hosting
Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting
Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan
Elk plan heeft alles wat je nodig hebt en meer
Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting
Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider
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VPS made easy with Kodee
Claude Code VPS FAQ:
What is Claude Code VPS hosting?
Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.
Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?
Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.
Does Claude Code require technical setup?
It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.
Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?
Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.
Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?
Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.