Build systems that scale with a .systems domain

RM177.99/yrRM56.99/1st year
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For first year
.systems

About the .systems domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .systems domain

What is a .systems domain?

.systems is a generic top-level domain for websites about systems, software, IT, and engineering. It has no country restriction, and anyone can register it through accredited registrars.

Who is a .systems domain for?

A .systems domain works well for IT teams, software platforms, engineering firms, and operations consultants who want a clear, technical web presence. It suits internal tools, service sites, and scalable business systems.

Why choose a .systems domain?

A .systems domain helps visitors quickly understand your siteâ€™s focus and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear, professional naming for websites and email, with room to grow as your business expands.

Domain information for .systems

TLD
.systems
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.systems domain FAQs

.systems is a generic top-level domain often used for technology, business, and organized processes. It is commonly chosen for sites focused on systems, platforms, engineering, or operations.
Yes. .systems is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security than on the extension.
Yes, if your site is about technology, operations, or structured services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .systems if you want a name that clearly fits a technical or process-focused project, especially when your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .systems domain. There are no special residency or industry requirements, so individuals and businesses can both use it.
The main rules are standard domain naming rules: the name must be valid, use allowed characters, and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or abusive names may be blocked by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .systems domain costs RM 56.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 177.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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