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About the .systems domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .systems domain
What is a .systems domain?
.systems is a generic top-level domain for websites about systems, software, IT, and engineering. It has no country restriction, and anyone can register it through accredited registrars.
Who is a .systems domain for?
A .systems domain works well for IT teams, software platforms, engineering firms, and operations consultants who want a clear, technical web presence. It suits internal tools, service sites, and scalable business systems.
Why choose a .systems domain?
A .systems domain helps visitors quickly understand your siteâ€™s focus and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear, professional naming for websites and email, with room to grow as your business expands.
Domain information for .systems
TLD
.systems
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.systems domain FAQs
What does a .systems domain mean?
.systems is a generic top-level domain often used for technology, business, and organized processes. It is commonly chosen for sites focused on systems, platforms, engineering, or operations.
Is a .systems domain trusted?
Yes. .systems is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security than on the extension.
Is a .systems a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about technology, operations, or structured services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .systems domain or .com domain?
Choose .systems if you want a name that clearly fits a technical or process-focused project, especially when your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .systems domain?
Anyone can register a .systems domain. There are no special residency or industry requirements, so individuals and businesses can both use it.
Are there restrictions on .systems domains?
The main rules are standard domain naming rules: the name must be valid, use allowed characters, and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or abusive names may be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .systems domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .systems domain costs RM 56.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 177.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.