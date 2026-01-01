Scale without limits with a .cloud domain

RM112.99/yrRM8.99/1st year
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For first year
.cloud

About the .cloud domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .cloud domain

What is a .cloud domain?

.cloud is a generic top-level domain often used by cloud services, SaaS companies, and tech brands. It has no special registration restrictions, and its registry is managed by Aruba PEC S.p.A.

Who is a .cloud domain for?

A .cloud domain works well for cloud service providers, IT teams, SaaS products, developers, and data platforms that want a modern web address for online tools, infrastructure, and remote services.

Why choose a .cloud domain?

A .cloud domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. Itâ€™s a practical choice for websites, emails, and marketing, supporting clear identity as your business grows.

Domain information for .cloud

TLD
.cloud
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
Premium domain protection
Add-on
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.cloud domain FAQs

A .cloud domain usually signals a connection to cloud computing, online storage, or internet-based services. It was created for that theme, but today itâ€™s also used by brands and projects that want a modern, tech-focused web address.
Yes. .cloud is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Yes, if your site is about cloud services, software, or a tech brand. Search engines treat .cloud the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Choose .cloud if you want a name that matches a cloud-related business or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Anyone can register a .cloud domain. It is not limited to companies, developers, or people in any specific country.
There are standard domain rules, like using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension itself.
At Hostinger, a .cloud domain costs RM 8.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 112.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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