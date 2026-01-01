Scale without limits with a .cloud domain
RM112.99/yrRM8.99/1st yearFor first year
Save 92%
About the .cloud domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .cloud domain
What is a .cloud domain?
.cloud is a generic top-level domain often used by cloud services, SaaS companies, and tech brands. It has no special registration restrictions, and its registry is managed by Aruba PEC S.p.A.
Who is a .cloud domain for?
A .cloud domain works well for cloud service providers, IT teams, SaaS products, developers, and data platforms that want a modern web address for online tools, infrastructure, and remote services.
Why choose a .cloud domain?
A .cloud domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. Itâ€™s a practical choice for websites, emails, and marketing, supporting clear identity as your business grows.
Domain information for .cloud
TLD
.cloud
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
Premium domain protection
Add-on
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.com
The world's favourite domain
.online
Your business, open 24/7
.net
For builders who mean business
.io
The domain every startup wants
.icu
Show your clients you do business in the .icu.
.xyz
Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.
.pro
Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.
.cloud
Where modern businesses run
.cloud domain FAQs
What does a .cloud domain mean?
A .cloud domain usually signals a connection to cloud computing, online storage, or internet-based services. It was created for that theme, but today itâ€™s also used by brands and projects that want a modern, tech-focused web address.
Is a .cloud domain trusted?
Yes. .cloud is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Is a .cloud a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about cloud services, software, or a tech brand. Search engines treat .cloud the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .cloud domain or .com domain?
Choose .cloud if you want a name that matches a cloud-related business or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Who can register a .cloud domain?
Anyone can register a .cloud domain. It is not limited to companies, developers, or people in any specific country.
Are there restrictions on .cloud domains?
There are standard domain rules, like using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension itself.
How much does a .cloud domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .cloud domain costs RM 8.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 112.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.