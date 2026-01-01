Bring your idea to life in minutes
Create any type of website
From business sites and portfolios to blogs and landing pages – AI Builder builds it instantly.See features
Explore your potential with Hostinger Horizons
Describe your idea or pick a template
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Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
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80+ languages
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Pick a template. Make it yours.
Alpaca (online boutique)
Home decor store
Meridian (digital marketing agency)
Creative agency (dark)
Thompson (content creator)
Haven (furniture store)
Can't find the template you need? Just describe it, and AI will create it for you.
Loved by users, recommended by industry leaders
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.