Website Builder and Horizons are now AI Builder

Bring your idea to life in minutes

Create and launch web apps without writing any code. Build by chatting with the AI and go live with 1 click.

Create any type of website

From business sites and portfolios to blogs and landing pages – AI Builder builds it instantly.

See features
Create any type of website

Explore your potential with Hostinger Horizons

01

Describe your idea or pick a template

Just tell the AI your idea and see it come to life — or pick a template to get started faster.
02

Make edits easily

Ask the AI to edit anything — from text and design to functionality. Fine-tune texts and images yourself in the content editor.
03

Go live with 1 click

Launch your website with one click under a custom domain — whenever you’re ready.

Pricing

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

24/7 support

73% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
RM29.99
RM7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 383.52 (regular price RM 1,439.52). Renews at RM 22.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Kodee
Special offer • 63% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
RM29.99
RM10.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 527.52 (regular price RM 1,439.52). Renews at RM 27.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
RM84.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
73% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
RM29.99
RM7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 383.52 (regular price RM 1,439.52). Renews at RM 22.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Kodee
Special offer • 63% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
RM29.99
RM10.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 527.52 (regular price RM 1,439.52). Renews at RM 27.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
RM84.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

All-in-one AI partner

From code and design to content and SEO – let Horizons handle it all. Just describe your idea and let Horizons bring it to life – fast and ready to launch.
See features

Integrations

Connect Stripe and Supabase to launch real, working products – no tech skills needed.

80+ languages

Horizons works in 80+ languages, so you can build in your own words.

Fast launch

Get secure hosting, custom domain, business email, and more – all in one place.

Powered by top tech

Horizons runs on latest LLMs to deliver high-quality code, copy, and design.

Expert support

Get help 24/7 from our friendly Customer Success experts, in 8 languages.

20+ years of experience

Horizons is built by Hostinger – a company that’s counting 4M+ happy clients globally.

Pick a template. Make it yours.

Choose a professionally designed template, customize it with AI or visual edits, and get your website online faster.
All templates
Alpaca (online boutique)

Alpaca (online boutique)

Home decor store

Home decor store

Meridian (digital marketing agency)

Meridian (digital marketing agency)

Creative agency (dark)

Creative agency (dark)

Thompson (content creator)

Thompson (content creator)

Haven (furniture store)

Haven (furniture store)

Can't find the template you need? Just describe it, and AI will create it for you.

Create with AI

Loved by users, recommended by industry leaders

We’re proud to support creators and businesses worldwide. Here’s what some of them had to say.
mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your idea into reality?

Start for free

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