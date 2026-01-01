Your business, your custom booking – built in minutes

From consultation booking sites to restaurant reservation apps – describe what you need and AI Builder builds it. Get booked, send confirmations, and manage appointments, all in one place.
Start for free

Paid plans from only RM 7.99/mo

Your business, your custom booking – built in minutes

All you need to start taking bookings online

From building your booking page to sending confirmations and syncing your calendar – AI Builder handles it all.

Create a scheduling website or app

Launch booking-ready pages in minutes by chatting with AI or using templates.
Create a scheduling website or app

Everything to fuel growth

Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.

Everything to fuel growth

Send confirmations automatically

Every booking triggers an instant confirmation email – no manual follow-up, no missed appointments, no chasing clients.

Send confirmations automatically

Sync with the tools you already use

Connect your booking system to Google Calendar, Calendly, or other tools you rely on – just prompt AI Builder and it sets everything up for you.
Sync with the tools you already use

Create a scheduling website or app

Launch booking-ready pages in minutes by chatting with AI or using templates.
Create a scheduling website or app

Everything to fuel growth

Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.

Everything to fuel growth

Send confirmations automatically

Every booking triggers an instant confirmation email – no manual follow-up, no missed appointments, no chasing clients.

Send confirmations automatically

Sync with the tools you already use

Connect your booking system to Google Calendar, Calendly, or other tools you rely on – just prompt AI Builder and it sets everything up for you.
Sync with the tools you already use

Your online booking, built your way

Discover some of the most popular booking projects people create with AI Builder – all built by simply describing what you need.
Your online booking, built your way

Service booking

Build a booking page for your beauty salon, personal training sessions, cleaning or repair services, dog walking, and more – your clients book online, you focus on the work.
From restaurant tables and holiday rentals to co-working spaces – let customers reserve their spot online, anytime.
Whether you're a doctor, dentist, therapist, life coach, consultant, or tutor – give your clients a simple, professional way to book time with you.
Sell registrations for workshops, masterclasses, webinars with seat limits, or online classes with waitlists – all managed in one place.

How to build a custom booking page or app with AI

01

Describe your idea

Describe the booking website or app your business needs and watch it come to life – or choose a template to get started even faster.
02

Customize and test

Fine-tune your booking page by chatting with AI – add your services, availability, and any details your clients need. Preview it live before you publish.
03

Publish with a single click

Hit publish, connect your domain, and you're open for business – your clients can start booking straight away.

Pick a template. Make it yours.

Choose a professionally designed template, customize it with AI or visual edits, and get your website online faster.

Pre-made templates

Prestige (real estate agent)

Prestige (real estate agent)

Medicare (doctor)

Medicare (doctor)

Ayana (chiropractor)

Ayana (chiropractor)

Need more guidance?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

See what else AI Builder can build for your business

Ecommerce apps and stores

Business showcase

Internal tools

Custom CRM

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to launch your custom booking project?

Start for free

No credit card required

Custom booking page and app FAQs

A custom booking page or app lets your clients schedule appointments, reserve a table, or sign up for a class – directly online, at any time. Unlike off-the-shelf booking software that locks useful features behind expensive plans – or charges you for things you'll never use – a custom solution is built around your exact business needs. Your services, your brand, your workflow, and only the features that actually matter to you.

With AI Builder, you can build exactly what you need – a simple appointment booking page for your salon, a reservation system for your restaurant, a class booking website for your fitness studio, or an event registration page for your next workshop. Nothing more and nothing less.

Any business that takes appointments or reservations – salons, therapists, coaches, consultants, restaurants, fitness studios, event organizers, real estate agents, and more. If your business relies on bookings, AI Builder can build a custom solution that fits the way you work.

None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time.

Want to add a confirmation email? Just ask. Need to sync with Google Calendar? Describe it. Want to change the color of your booking form? Tell AI Builder and it's done in seconds.

It works in 80+ languages too, so you can build in your own words – no technical vocabulary needed. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know to get started.

Yes – every booking can trigger an instant confirmation email to your client, so there's no manual follow-up needed and no risk of missed appointments.

Yes. Simply prompt AI Builder to connect your booking page or app to Google Calendar, Calendly, or any other tool you already use – then follow the instructions AI Builder provides to get your API key. Once you share the requested details, AI Builder handles the rest.

Yes, AI Builder comes with an integrated backend that lets you build booking websites and apps with user authentication and account management included. This means clients can log in, view upcoming bookings, and manage their appointments – without you needing any external tools or technical setup.

Updating your booking page or app is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed.

And if you do have a technical background or want to scale further down the line, AI Builder gives you full access to the code – so you can take it as far as you need.

Right here – just click "Start for free." No credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your booking page or app, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.

Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your page or app – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.

When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting and domain are already included, so there's nothing else to set up – just hit publish and your booking page or app goes live.

Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.

Hostinger offers two ways to build a booking page – with AI Builder vibe coding platform and Hostinger's drag-and-drop website builder – and the difference is already in the name.

Hostinger Website Builder lets you start from a template or generate a booking website from a description, then customize it by dragging and dropping pre-built elements. It's a great fit for anyone who needs a clean, simple booking website up and running quickly.

Horizons takes a conversational approach – you chat with AI and it applies changes in real time, giving you much more customization freedom. It also lets you build more advanced projects, like booking apps with user logins and membership functionality, thanks to its integrated backend. And for those who want it, full code access is available too.

Both tools are built for people without technical knowledge – the difference comes down to how you like to build and how much flexibility you need.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.