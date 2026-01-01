How it works
Share your referral link
Wait for them to upgrade
Earn 25 free messages
Help others start building with AI and get rewarded
Use your referral link anywhere
- Send it directly to a friend starting a project
- Add it to your content or social bios
- Drop it in your communities or group chats
Your reward: 25 free messages
Hostinger Horizons referral program FAQs
Where do I get my referral link?
Find your referral link inside the Hostinger Horizons platform. Click the Hostinger Horizons logo in the top-left corner, then choose "Invite a friend" to copy your unique link.
What does my friend get?
They get 25 free messages after upgrading from a free trial to any paid plan.
What do I get?
You get 25 free messages for each successful referral.
How many people can I refer to?
As many as you like! There’s no limit — each time a friend upgrades, you both get 25 extra messages.
Does it cost anything to participate?
No, the referral program is completely free for all Hostinger Horizons users.
Is this available outside the Hostinger Horizons platform?
Not yet. This feature is currently exclusive to the Hostinger Horizons platform. It may expand to the Referrals dashboard in the future.
Can I get cashback instead?
No. Cashback rewards for Hostinger Horizons are not available.