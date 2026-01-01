MVP development made simple with AI

Turn your idea into a functional product fast. No coding or developers needed.
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MVP development made simple with AI

Need MVP ideas?

Kickstart your journey with ready-to-build examples.

Study planner tool

Help students or learners organize their schedules, set study goals, and track progress.
Study planner tool

Inventory tracker tool

Let users easily monitor stock levels, track supplies, and avoid shortages — all from a simple, intuitive dashboard.

Inventory tracker tool

AI chatbot

Create a smart chatbot that answers customer questions, guides users, or automates common tasks — helping businesses improve services and save time.

AI chatbot

Task prioritization tool

Help users organize tasks, set priorities, and stay focused on what matters most.
Task prioritization tool

Study planner tool

Help students or learners organize their schedules, set study goals, and track progress.
Study planner tool

Inventory tracker tool

Let users easily monitor stock levels, track supplies, and avoid shortages — all from a simple, intuitive dashboard.

Inventory tracker tool

AI chatbot

Create a smart chatbot that answers customer questions, guides users, or automates common tasks — helping businesses improve services and save time.

AI chatbot

Task prioritization tool

Help users organize tasks, set priorities, and stay focused on what matters most.
Task prioritization tool

Your idea is a prompt away

Discover some of the MVPs you can build with Hostinger AI Builder – validate your idea with real users before committing to full development.
Need MVP ideas?

SaaS product MVP

From invoice generators and project trackers to booking platforms and niche CRMs – build a working version with user logins and Stripe payments already built in. Ship in days, not months.
Think Uber for X – a cleaner booking app, a freelance marketplace, a dog walking platform. Build a lean version with real booking flows and test it with actual users before scaling.
Approval workflows, reporting dashboards, custom trackers, and more – build a lean version with user logins and integrated database, and test it with your team before investing in full development.
A supplement brand, a digital downloads store, a niche clothing line – launch a lean storefront with the Online Store integration and test whether your market actually buys before touching inventory.

How to develop a minimum viable product

01

Describe your idea

Tell the AI what your MVP needs to do – the core problem it solves, the key features, and who it's for. Watch it come to life in minutes.
02

Launch with a single click

Connect payments, logins, and more – then go live in one click. Hosting, domain, and SEO – all included. No technical setup, no delays.
03

Test and iterate

Share your MVP with real users, gather feedback, and refine based on what you learn. Keep iterating until you've validated your core assumptions.

Need more guidance?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

How to develop a minimum viable product

Prototypes

SaaS applications

Internal business tools

Custom AI tools

Custom CRMs

Booking apps

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

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MVP development FAQs

MVP development is the process of creating a minimum viable product – a simplified version of your idea with just enough features to test it with real users. This way, you can find out if it solves users’ problems in the real world before investing too much money upfront. Learn more in our MVP guide.

No. With Hostinger Horizons, you can create a fully functional MVP using simple prompts – no coding or technical background required. As long as you can explain the problem you want your product to solve, you can build it instantly with Horizons.

Horizons uses advanced AI models to generate code, design, and content based on your prompts. It compiles all of this into a working web app, so you can go from idea to MVP in minutes.

Use a no-code MVP builder to validate your idea quickly and affordably. Once you’ve proven there is a demand and can justify advanced customization at scale, hiring developers becomes an option. Using Horizons, you can quickly test and develop your idea without financial or time constraints.

Traditional MVP development can cost thousands of dollars and involve weeks of work. With Horizons, you pay a simple subscription fee that includes AI prompt messages, editing tools, hosting, a domain, and more, keeping costs predictable and low.

With Horizons, everything is built in: code, design, content, SEO, hosting, and payment integrations like Stripe. You don’t need separate tools or services.

Yes. You can integrate payment tools like Stripe to sell subscriptions, charge for services, or offer one-time purchases directly within your MVP.

You can preview and share your MVP with users before launch, collect feedback, and refine it. Testing early helps you confirm demand and improve your product before scaling.

Horizons includes hosting. Once your MVP is ready, you can publish it with one click, complete with a fast, secure hosting platform and a custom domain name.

You can preview and share your MVP with users before launch, collect feedback, and refine it. Testing early helps you confirm demand and improve your product before scaling.

Horizons includes hosting. Once your MVP is ready, you can publish it with one click, complete with a fast, secure hosting platform and a custom domain name.

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