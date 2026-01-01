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What users are saying about Hostinger Horizons
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Hostinger Horizons FAQs
How do Hostinger Horizons plans differ?
All Hostinger Horizons plans include the same core features and functionality. You’ll get all of the features no matter which plan you choose. The main difference between the plans is the monthly message limit, which tells you how many messages you can send to the AI agent via chat.
How do AI credits work?
AI credits are used when you create or edit websites by chatting with AI. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each generation. Simple generations can use less than 1 credit, and larger ones can use more.
Can I see how many AI credits my app has used?
Yes. Your AI Credit Usage dashboard shows a breakdown of credits used for building and editing, as well as credits consumed by your app's AI features – so you always know exactly where your credits are going.
Can I buy additional messages without upgrading to a higher plan?
Currently, the only way to increase your monthly message limit is by upgrading to a higher-tier plan.
Can I buy Hostinger Horizons without hosting?
Hostinger AI Builder requires hosting to keep your website or web app live and accessible online.
If you don’t already have an active hosting plan, hosting will be included with your Hostinger AI Builder purchase at no extra cost.
If you already have an active hosting plan, an additional hosting plan will not be included with your AI Builder purchase - you can continue using your existing hosting plan.
Please note that hosting and Hostinger AI Builder renew separately, and you can manage, upgrade, or renew each service independently.
What types of projects can I publish with Hostinger Horizons?
Hostinger AI Builder lets you build websites and web apps without writing code — your imagination is the only limit. Create anything from business sites and online stores to fitness trackers, project management tools, and more.
Can I generate a mobile app with Hostinger Horizons?
Hostinger Horizons can create web apps and websites that work seamlessly on mobile devices. However, it doesn’t currently support creating native mobile apps for the App Store or Google Play.
Who owns the code created with Hostinger Horizons?
When you create web apps or websites with Hostinger Horizons, you are granted full ownership of all the code generated. You are free to download and migrate it to other platforms or hosting services, and use or modify the code for other projects.
Is it possible to integrate third-party APIs or services with Hostinger Horizons?
Yes, you can integrate third-party APIs or services with Hostinger Horizons.
The no code builder is designed to connect smoothly with popular services like Stripe. Meanwhile, a simple API connection opens up numerous possibilities to integrate third-party services into your project.
Instead of building everything from scratch, you can use established services for functions like payments, communications, or data processing. This saves you time and improves trust while letting you focus on your app’s unique value.