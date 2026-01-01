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73% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
RM29.99
RM7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 383.52 (regular price RM 1,439.52). Renews at RM 22.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Kodee
Special offer • 63% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
RM29.99
RM10.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 527.52 (regular price RM 1,439.52). Renews at RM 27.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
RM84.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
73% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
RM29.99
RM7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 383.52 (regular price RM 1,439.52). Renews at RM 22.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Kodee
Special offer • 63% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
RM29.99
RM10.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 527.52 (regular price RM 1,439.52). Renews at RM 27.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
RM84.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What users are saying about Hostinger Horizons

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Hostinger Horizons FAQs

All Hostinger Horizons plans include the same core features and functionality. You’ll get all of the features no matter which plan you choose. The main difference between the plans is the monthly message limit, which tells you how many messages you can send to the AI agent via chat.

AI credits are used when you create or edit websites by chatting with AI. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each generation. Simple generations can use less than 1 credit, and larger ones can use more.

Yes. Your AI Credit Usage dashboard shows a breakdown of credits used for building and editing, as well as credits consumed by your app's AI features – so you always know exactly where your credits are going.

Currently, the only way to increase your monthly message limit is by upgrading to a higher-tier plan.

Hostinger AI Builder requires hosting to keep your website or web app live and accessible online.

If you don’t already have an active hosting plan, hosting will be included with your Hostinger AI Builder purchase at no extra cost.

If you already have an active hosting plan, an additional hosting plan will not be included with your AI Builder purchase - you can continue using your existing hosting plan.

Please note that hosting and Hostinger AI Builder renew separately, and you can manage, upgrade, or renew each service independently.

Hostinger AI Builder lets you build websites and web apps without writing code — your imagination is the only limit. Create anything from business sites and online stores to fitness trackers, project management tools, and more.

Hostinger Horizons can create web apps and websites that work seamlessly on mobile devices. However, it doesn’t currently support creating native mobile apps for the App Store or Google Play.

When you create web apps or websites with Hostinger Horizons, you are granted full ownership of all the code generated. You are free to download and migrate it to other platforms or hosting services, and use or modify the code for other projects.

Yes, you can integrate third-party APIs or services with Hostinger Horizons.

The no code builder is designed to connect smoothly with popular services like Stripe. Meanwhile, a simple API connection opens up numerous possibilities to integrate third-party services into your project.

Instead of building everything from scratch, you can use established services for functions like payments, communications, or data processing. This saves you time and improves trust while letting you focus on your app’s unique value.

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