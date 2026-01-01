Launch an AI automation app. Switch anytime.

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Ready in about 60 seconds
Try another AI automation app whenever your needs change

RM 22.99/mo

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30-day money-back guarantee
Launch an AI automation app. Switch anytime.

What is an AI automation app?

It's a smart assistant that lives in your chat apps and inbox. You talk to it in plain language, and it takes care of the busywork. No technical setup, no commands to learn.

You just talk to it

Message it like a person through Telegram or WhatsApp. It understands what you mean.

It does the work

Sorts your inbox, sets reminders, drafts replies, and looks things up on the web for you.

It learns your way

Remembers your preferences and gets more useful the more you work with it.

Pick the application that fits your work

OpenClaw

A fast, chat-first AI assistant for everyday automation.

  • Handles quick tasks on the go
  • Works across chat and email channels
  • Includes a visual agent and skills builder
  • Great for bots, alerts, reports, and lookups

Hermes Agent

A self-improving AI agent for deeper, connected work.

  • Builds memory and improves over time
  • Handles more advanced, multi-step tasks
  • Connects to your documents and tools
  • Great for research, coding, troubleshooting, and planning

Managed n8n

Build AI automations with a visual workflow editor, without managing servers.

  • Visual workflow editor
  • 1,000+ app integrations
  • Always-on scheduled runs
  • Managed updates and backups

One plan, flexible applications

73% off
AI automation apps
RM83.99
RM22.99/mo
Get Started
Renews at RM 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.

Managed for you

Launch your chosen application with no setup, maintenance, or infrastructure management.

Included in your plan

Ready out of the box
No maintenance needed
Visual interface included
CLI access included
Telegram pairing built in
AI credits included
Use your ChatGPT
Web search included
Agentic email pre-configured
Security managed for you
73% off
AI automation apps
RM83.99
RM22.99/mo
Get Started
Renews at RM 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.

Managed for you

Launch your chosen application with no setup, maintenance, or infrastructure management.

Included in your plan

Ready out of the box
No maintenance needed
Visual interface included
CLI access included
Telegram pairing built in
AI credits included
Use your ChatGPT
Web search included
Agentic email pre-configured
Security managed for you

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Why choose Hostinger AI automation apps

Run an application without technical setup, separate subscriptions, or getting stuck with one tool.

Affordable

Get your managed application and AI credits in one subscription, without paying for separate tools or extra agent fees.

Easy to set up

Launch in about 60 seconds. We handle setup, updates, backups, and security, so you do not touch the technical side.

Freedom to change

Start with the application you need today, then move to another under the same plan when your needs change.

How Hostinger AI automation apps compare to ChatGPT

While ChatGPT chats with you, your AI automation apps get the job done.
Hostinger
ChatGPT

Chat & research

Yes
Yes

Works while you’re away

Yes
No

Messaging (Telegram, WhatsApp)

Partially
No

Persistent memory

Partially
Partially

Local file access

Yes
No

Web automation

Yes
Partially

Coding & analysis

Yes
Partially

Extensibility (skills & plugins)

Partially
Partially

Model flexibility

Yes
No
Get started

What your application can do for you

Personal assistant

Keep tasks, reminders, and chats organized. Your agent learns and remembers it all.

Sales assistant

Capture leads and qualify prospects on your own infrastructure.

Coding assistant

Write and debug faster with an agent that can learn your codebase.

Researcher

Summarize topics and compare options with context kept across sessions.

Social media manager

Go from rough notes to scheduled posts, starting with a plan your agent keeps on track.

Hostinger managed ecosystem FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about our managed AI automation apps.

AI automation apps are ready-to-run AI assistants that Hostinger hosts and manages for you. You pick an app from our catalog, connect it to your messaging channel and preferred AI model, and it starts handling tasks like sorting your inbox, drafting replies, running reports, and monitoring topics. There’s no server to set up and nothing to maintain. The catalog grows over time, so you can always launch the app that fits your current needs.

No. Every app is designed for non-technical users. Onboarding is guided step by step, and Hostinger handles all server-level setup automatically. You simply choose your app, connect your preferred messaging channel and AI model, and start using it right away.

AI automation apps connect to leading AI models, including Claude, GPT, and Gemini, through a single managed integration. That means you get top-tier AI without creating separate accounts or manually configuring API keys for each provider. You choose your model when setting up your app.

Plenty. Some popular use cases:

  • Automate customer support on WhatsApp or Telegram
  • Build a personal assistant for reminders, scheduling, and research
  • Generate daily or weekly reports based on your criteria
  • Monitor news, trends, or keywords in your industry
  • Create custom chatbots for your business or community
  • Execute multi-step tasks and connect to external tools

The specific capabilities depend on which app you launch. Browse the catalog to see what each one does best.

Yes, just delete your running application and create a new one: OpenClaw, Hermes Agent or n8n.

Because each app has its own architecture, your configurations, conversation history, and custom setups don’t transfer automatically when you switch. You’ll start fresh on the new app. We recommend exporting or noting down any important settings before switching.

AI automation apps run on one plan. You get your app plus AI credits in a single subscription, with no separate tool fees or per-agent charges. You can switch between apps under the same plan as your needs change, so you’re never locked into one tool.

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