Create without limits with a .studio domain

RM204.99/yrRM56.99/1st year
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For first year
.studio

About the .studio domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .studio domain

What is a .studio domain?

.studio is a generic top-level domain for creative work, such as design, music, film, and art. It has no general registration restrictions, making it a flexible choice for creative professionals and businesses.

Who is a .studio domain for?

A .studio domain works well for photographers, design agencies, creative freelancers, production teams, and art studios that want a professional, memorable web address for portfolios, services, and bookings.

Why choose a .studio domain?

A .studio domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and makes your brand easier to recognize. It offers a clear, professional fit for websites, email, and marketing while supporting long-term growth.

Domain information for .studio

TLD
.studio
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.studio domain FAQs

A .studio domain usually signals a creative or professional studio, such as design, music, photography, or production. It was created for that kind of use, but today itâ€™s used more broadly for brands and individuals in creative fields.
Yes. .studio is a valid top-level domain with its own official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and brand than on the extension itself.
Yes, if you want a web address that matches a creative business, portfolio, or project. Search engines treat .studio and .com equally for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .studio if you want a name that clearly fits a creative or production-focused brand, or if your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a general audience and broader recognition.
Anyone can register a .studio domain. There is no special residency, industry, or business requirement.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed letters, numbers, and hyphens, and some reserved or blocked names may not be available through the registry.
At Hostinger, a .studio domain costs RM 56.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 204.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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