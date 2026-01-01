Establish your business with a .company domain
RM104.99/yrRM12.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .company domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .company domain
What is a .company domain?
.company is a generic top-level domain for business-oriented names. It has no special registration restrictions, and it’s commonly used for company websites, brand sites, and corporate email.
Who is a .company domain for?
A .company domain works well for businesses, startups, agencies, and consultants who want a professional brand identity. It’s a practical fit for company websites, portfolios, and team pages.
Why choose a .company domain?
A .company domain helps visitors understand your business identity at a glance and supports a clear, professional web presence. It can improve brand recognition across websites, email, and marketing as your company grows.
Domain information for .company
TLD
.company
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.company domain FAQs
What does a .company domain mean?
A .company domain is a generic top-level domain used to identify a business or organization. People usually read it as a company website, but it can fit any commercial brand or project.
Is a .company domain trusted?
Yes. .company is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site’s content and security than on the extension.
Is a .company a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that clearly signals a business or brand. Search engines treat .company and .com equally for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .company domain or .com domain?
Choose .company if you want a brandable name that fits a business site and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .company domain?
Anyone can register a .company domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations in most cases.
Are there restrictions on .company domains?
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be between 1 and 63 characters, and some reserved or trademarked names may not be available.
How much does a .company domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .company domain costs RM 12.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 104.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.