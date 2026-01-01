Give your voice a home with a .blog domain

RM130.99/yrRM8.99/1st year
Save 93%
For first year
.blog

About the .blog domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .blog domain

What is a .blog domain?

.blog is a generic top-level domain for blogs and publishing sites. It has no general eligibility limits, so it’s a flexible option for writers, creators, and content-focused brands.

Who is a .blog domain for?

A .blog domain works well for writers, bloggers, content creators, and publishers who want a clear home for articles and updates. It suits personal sites, niche publications, and brand blogs.

Why choose a .blog domain?

A .blog domain helps visitors instantly understand your site’s focus and supports clear, memorable branding. It works well across websites, email, and marketing, giving your online presence a simple, professional identity that can grow with your business.

Domain information for .blog

TLD
.blog
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.blog domain FAQs

A .blog domain signals that a site is focused on blog content, such as articles, updates, or personal publishing. It is commonly used by writers, creators, and businesses that want a clear publishing identity.
Yes. A .blog domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site and its security than on the extension.
Yes, if you want your site to be clearly identified as a blog or publication. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content quality and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .blog if you want a name that immediately shows your site’s purpose, especially for publishing. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option or if the .blog name you want is unavailable.
Anyone can register a .blog domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility rules or location requirements for registration.
Yes. Like all domains, a .blog name must follow standard DNS rules, and some names may be reserved by the registry. It also cannot include spaces or unsupported characters.
At Hostinger, a .blog domain costs RM 8.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 130.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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