Register your .biz domain name
RM104.99/yrRM34.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .biz domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .biz domain
What is a .biz domain?
.biz is a restricted generic TLD for business or commercial use, launched in 2001. Itâ€™s commonly used by companies, but registrations must be intended for bona fide business purposes.
Who is a .biz domain for?
A .biz domain works well for businesses, startups, consultants, and online shops that want a clear commercial web address. Itâ€™s a practical fit for brand sites, service listings, and growing ventures.
Why choose a .biz domain?
A .biz domain helps visitors understand your site is business-focused at a glance. It can improve brand clarity, support professional email addresses, and create a simple, memorable web address that works well across marketing and growth.
Domain information for .biz
TLD
.biz
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.biz domain FAQs
What does a .biz domain mean?
A .biz domain is a business-focused web address. It is commonly used by companies, shops, and service providers, and the extension signals a commercial site to visitors.
Is a .biz domain trusted?
Yes. .biz is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domains. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Is a .biz a good domain?
Yes, if you want a clear business identity and the name you need is available. Search engines treat .biz the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more for SEO.
Should I choose a .biz domain or .com domain?
Choose .biz if you want a business-oriented name and the .com version is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or global reach.
Who can register a .biz domain?
Anyone can register a .biz domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no local residency or industry-only eligibility rules.
Are there restrictions on .biz domains?
Yes, the name must follow standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and staying within length limits. Some names may also be reserved or unavailable if they are already registered.
How much does a .biz domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .biz domain costs RM 34.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 104.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.