Codex hosting
Deploy apps built with Codex in minutes
1년 무료 도메인
1년간 무료 비즈니스 이메일
무료 관리형 SSL
최저가 ₩3,999 /월
30일 내 환불 보장
Simple pricing for Codex hosting
Host the apps you build with Codex on reliable infrastructure you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get started with confidence.
최고 인기
86% 할인
Business
성장을 위한 더욱 강력한 기능
₩27,999
₩3,999 /월
+2 개월 무료
48개월을 단 ₩191,952에 이용하세요(정상가 ₩1,343,952. 갱신 시 가격 ₩24,999/월.
5 관리형 Node.js 웹 앱
최대 50개 웹사이트
5 바이브 코딩 크레딧
2 CPU 코어
3GB RAM
50GB 세계에서 가장 빠른 NVMe 스토리지
웹사이트당 5개의 메일함 - 1년 동안 무료
Business의 혜택:
Node.js, PHP/HTML, 워드프레스, 웹사이트 빌더, Horizons로 구축
1년 무료 도메인
관리형 SSL 인증서
무료
글로벌 자체 CDN
무료
GitHub 연동 및 자동 배포 기능 제공
IDE 기반 배포
신규
일별 및 주문형 백업
웹 애플리케이션 방화벽
AI 봇 트래픽 관리
무제한 대역폭
관리형 MySQL 데이터베이스
71% 할인
Cloud Startup
클라우드 호스팅으로 웹사이트의 성능을 20배 더 강화하세요
₩41,189
₩11,759 /월
+2 개월 무료
48개월을 단 ₩564,432에 이용하세요(정상가 ₩1,977,072. 갱신 시 가격 ₩38,249/월.
10 관리형 Node.js 웹 앱
신규
최대 100개 웹사이트
5 바이브 코딩 크레딧
4 CPU 코어
4GB RAM
100GB 세계에서 가장 빠른 NVMe 스토리지
웹사이트당 10개의 메일함 - 1년 동안 무료
Business의 혜택에 더해:
24시간 연중무휴 전문가 지원을 누리세요
전용 IP 주소로 더욱 강력한 제어 및 안정성을 확보하세요
일주일/한 달 동안 전력 강화로 최대 트래픽을 처리하세요
향상된 데이터베이스 성능 및 연결 제한
최고 인기
86% 할인
Business
성장을 위한 더욱 강력한 기능
₩27,999
₩3,999 /월
+2 개월 무료
48개월을 단 ₩191,952에 이용하세요(정상가 ₩1,343,952. 갱신 시 가격 ₩24,999/월.
5 관리형 Node.js 웹 앱
최대 50개 웹사이트
5 바이브 코딩 크레딧
2 CPU 코어
3GB RAM
50GB 세계에서 가장 빠른 NVMe 스토리지
웹사이트당 5개의 메일함 - 1년 동안 무료
Business의 혜택:
Node.js, PHP/HTML, 워드프레스, 웹사이트 빌더, Horizons로 구축
1년 무료 도메인
관리형 SSL 인증서
무료
글로벌 자체 CDN
무료
GitHub 연동 및 자동 배포 기능 제공
IDE 기반 배포
신규
일별 및 주문형 백업
웹 애플리케이션 방화벽
AI 봇 트래픽 관리
무제한 대역폭
관리형 MySQL 데이터베이스
71% 할인
Cloud Startup
클라우드 호스팅으로 웹사이트의 성능을 20배 더 강화하세요
₩41,189
₩11,759 /월
+2 개월 무료
48개월을 단 ₩564,432에 이용하세요(정상가 ₩1,977,072. 갱신 시 가격 ₩38,249/월.
10 관리형 Node.js 웹 앱
신규
최대 100개 웹사이트
5 바이브 코딩 크레딧
4 CPU 코어
4GB RAM
100GB 세계에서 가장 빠른 NVMe 스토리지
웹사이트당 10개의 메일함 - 1년 동안 무료
Business의 혜택에 더해:
24시간 연중무휴 전문가 지원을 누리세요
전용 IP 주소로 더욱 강력한 제어 및 안정성을 확보하세요
일주일/한 달 동안 전력 강화로 최대 트래픽을 처리하세요
향상된 데이터베이스 성능 및 연결 제한
Ship Codex projects without friction
Take the apps and prototypes you build with Codex from local code to a live Node.js environment without extra setup. Push your project, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment flow so your app is ready to serve users without manual server work. Your stack runs on managed hosting designed to stay steady as traffic grows, with the uptime and headroom to handle spikes more smoothly. That leaves you with less ops overhead and more time to refine the features your app depends on.
코드를 올려주세요. 나머지는 저희가 처리하겠습니다.
1. 프로젝트를 연결하세요
주제를 작성하거나 템플릿을 선택하면 사이트의 첫 번째 버전을 즉시 받아볼 수 있습니다.
2. 즉시 배포
이미지와 문구를 조정하고 개인적인 감각을 더하세요.
3. 관리 및 확장
'웹사이트 공개'를 클릭하여 새 웹사이트를 게시하세요. 호스팅, 도메인 및 이메일이 포함되어 있습니다.
Codex hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex hosting services.
What is Codex hosting, and why does it matter for production apps?
Codex hosting means running the Node.js apps you build with Codex in a live environment that users can access. It matters because production hosting gives you uptime, environment management, and a stable runtime instead of relying on your local machine.
How is Codex hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, that server setup is handled for you, so you can deploy Codex projects without maintaining the underlying machine.
Can I deploy a Codex project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. After that, pushes to the connected branch can trigger redeploys.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Codex hosting?
Your plan includes a fixed resource limit, and if your app grows beyond it, you may need to upgrade. We do not bill unpredictable overage fees for traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage can require a bigger plan.
How do I move a Codex app from local development or another host?
Push your app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and set the environment variables your app needs. If you're migrating from another host, keep the same Node.js entry point and database settings where possible to reduce changes.