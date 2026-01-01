Up to 70% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

무료 자동 주간 백업
멀웨어 스캐너
AI 지원
9,559 /월
상품을 선택하세요
30일 내 환불 보장
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

67% 할인
KVM 1
28,689
9,559 /월
바로 구매하기
2 년간 ₩17,649/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
최고 인기
63% 할인
KVM 2
36,039
13,229 /월
바로 구매하기
2 년간 ₩22,059/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
2 vCPU 코어
8GB RAM
100GB NVMe 디스크 용량
8TB 대역폭
70% 할인
KVM 4
63,269
19,119 /월
바로 구매하기
2 년간 ₩42,659/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
4 vCPU 코어
16GB RAM
200GB NVMe 디스크 용량
16TB 대역폭
65% 할인
KVM 8
108,879
38,249 /월
바로 구매하기
2 년간 ₩73,569/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
8 vCPU 코어
32GB RAM
400GB NVMe 디스크 용량
32TB 대역폭
67% 할인
KVM 1
28,689
9,559 /월
바로 구매하기
2 년간 ₩17,649/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
최고 인기
63% 할인
KVM 2
36,039
13,229 /월
바로 구매하기
2 년간 ₩22,059/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
2 vCPU 코어
8GB RAM
100GB NVMe 디스크 용량
8TB 대역폭
70% 할인
KVM 4
63,269
19,119 /월
바로 구매하기
2 년간 ₩42,659/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
4 vCPU 코어
16GB RAM
200GB NVMe 디스크 용량
16TB 대역폭
65% 할인
KVM 8
108,879
38,249 /월
바로 구매하기
2 년간 ₩73,569/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
8 vCPU 코어
32GB RAM
400GB NVMe 디스크 용량
32TB 대역폭

각 상품에는 필요한 모든 기능이 포함되어 있습니다

AMD EPYC 프로세서
NVMe SSD 스토리지
전 세계 데이터 센터
무료 주간 백업
방화벽 관리
1Gbps 네트워크 속도
공개 API
AI 웹 터미널
1년 무료 도메인
AMD EPYC 프로세서
NVMe SSD 스토리지
전 세계 데이터 센터
무료 주간 백업
방화벽 관리
1Gbps 네트워크 속도
공개 API
AI 웹 터미널
1년 무료 도메인

모든 상품은 선불로 결제됩니다. 월별 요금은 상품의 총 가격을 상품의 개월 수로 나눈 값입니다.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

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Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Hostinger의 VPS 호스팅에 정말 만족해요! 가동 시간이 항상 최고 수준이라서 사이트가 원활하게 운영되고 있어요. 도움이 필요할 때마다 Hostinger 기술 지원팀은 빠르고 전문적이며 진심으로 도움을 받을 수 있었습니다.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

호스팅어는 모든 게 순조롭고 좋아요. AI 채팅 봇과 사람 채팅까지, AI가 문제를 해결하지 못하더라도요. 아, 그리고 VPS는 정말 최고예요. 장단점이 전혀 없어요. 개발팀과 모든 관계자분들께 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 좋은 서비스 부탁드려요! 🚀

Noel
Noel

드디어 제대로 된 VPS 호스팅 업체를 찾았네요! 가격도 좋고, 사용자의 시간을 존중하는 훌륭한 포털입니다. 백업도 원활하고, 고객 지원도 훌륭하고, 믿을 수 있고, 탄탄한 느낌입니다.

Omkar
Omkar

셀프 호스팅 n8n 인스턴스에 접속할 수 없게 되어 Hostinger 고객 지원팀에 연락했는데, 정말 감동했습니다. 지원팀의 Kodee와 Mohammad는 정말 인내심 많고 꼼꼼했습니다.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Carla 님, Hostinger VPS에서 N8N 업그레이드를 도와주신 것에 진심으로 감사드립니다. 전문적이고 박식하신 Carla 님, 다시 한번 감사드립니다.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS는 정말 최고예요. 항상 잘 작동하고, 항상 빠르고 안정적이에요. 다운되거나 충돌하는 일도 없고요.

Martin K
Martin K

회사 운영이 잘 되고 있고, 그 회사를 통해 제공하는 특정 서비스에 매우 만족합니다. 훌륭한 VPS 설정과 다양한 가격대의 상품을 제공하는 다른 곳들만큼 비싸지 않습니다.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

30일 환불 보장

30일 환불 보장으로 부담 없이 사용해 보세요. 자세한 내용은 환불 정책을 참조하세요.

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.