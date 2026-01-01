Windsurf hosting
Deploy Windsurf Faster with Full Control and Simplicity
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From ₹249 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a plan that fits your Windsurf project with confidence. Enjoy reliable hosting built for technical users, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind.
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₹699
₹249 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₹1,699
₹599 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₹699
₹249 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₹1,699
₹599 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Windsurf Faster with Reliable Hosting
Deploy Windsurf projects in minutes with a hosting setup built for speed and simplicity. Get fast loading times, reliable uptime, and a platform that handles the infrastructure work so you can focus on building and shipping. Scale as your traffic grows without adding complexity. With managed hosting, you get a stable environment, easier maintenance, and the flexibility to run Windsurf apps smoothly from launch to production.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Windsurf hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Windsurf hosting services.
What is Windsurf hosting?
Windsurf hosting is a managed hosting setup for running Windsurf apps with less server administration. It is designed to make deployment, scaling, and maintenance simpler than managing everything on your own.
How is Windsurf hosting different from VPS hosting?
With VPS hosting, you manage the server, updates, and configuration yourself. Windsurf hosting is more managed, so you spend less time on server setup and more time on your app.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, you can connect a private GitHub repository for deployment. Access is handled securely through authorized permissions, so your code stays private.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include defined traffic limits, and usage details are shown before you buy. If you expect higher traffic, you can choose a plan that fits your needs and avoid surprises.
Can I migrate an existing project to Windsurf hosting?
Yes. You can migrate an existing project and set it up with minimal downtime. If you already use GitHub or a similar workflow, deployment is usually straightforward.