Storybook hosting
Deploy Storybook Faster with Full Control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From ₹249 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose the plan that fits your Storybook project with confidence. Enjoy reliable hosting, smooth performance, and peace of mind with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₹699
₹249 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₹1,699
₹599 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₹699
₹249 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₹1,699
₹599 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Launch Storybook faster with reliable hosting
Deploy Storybook quickly and keep your UI documentation easy to access. With managed hosting, you can publish updates without extra setup, while fast load times help your team review components and design changes without delays. Built for growing projects, this hosting setup gives you the performance and uptime you need as your library expands. You get a simple way to scale, so your Storybook stays reliable whether you are working on a small app or a large product suite.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Storybook hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Storybook hosting services.
What is Storybook hosting?
Storybook hosting is a way to publish your Storybook UI docs and component demos online so your team can review, test, and share them in a browser.
How is Storybook hosting different from VPS hosting?
Storybook hosting is managed for one job: serving your Storybook build with less setup. VPS hosting gives you full server control, but you handle configuration, updates, and deployment yourself.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo and deploy Storybook securely without making the source code public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include defined traffic limits. If you expect heavy usage, check the plan details before you buy so you can choose the right fit and avoid surprises.
How hard is it to migrate or set up Storybook hosting?
Setup is simple for most teams: connect your repo, choose the branch, and deploy the build. If you already have Storybook, migration usually only takes a few steps.