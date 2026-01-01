Softr hosting
Deploy Softr Faster with Full Control and Simple Hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From ₹249 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a Softr hosting plan with confidence. Get reliable performance, easy setup, and peace of mind with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₹699
₹249 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₹1,699
₹599 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₹699
₹249 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₹1,699
₹599 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fast, Reliable Hosting for Softr Apps
Deploy your Softr project in minutes with a hosting setup built for speed and simplicity. Get a managed environment that handles the infrastructure for you, so you can focus on building apps instead of maintaining servers. Enjoy reliable uptime, solid performance, and room to scale as your traffic grows. With easy deployment and ongoing management, your Softr site stays ready for production without adding extra complexity.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Softr hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Softr hosting services.
What is Softr hosting?
Softr hosting is managed hosting for apps or sites built with Softr, so you can publish without handling server setup, maintenance, or updates.
How is Softr hosting different from VPS hosting?
Softr hosting is simpler and fully managed, while VPS hosting gives you more control over the server, software, and configuration. VPS is better if you need custom backend setups.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository with Softr hosting?
Yes, if your workflow supports private repository access, you can connect a private GitHub repo during deployment. Check permissions before you start to avoid access issues.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Softr hosting plans may include usage limits for traffic or resources. If you expect higher usage, review the plan details first so you know whether extra charges can apply.
Can I migrate or set up Softr hosting easily?
Yes, setup is straightforward and migration is usually simple if your app is already built. You can move over your files, connect your domain, and go live with minimal downtime.