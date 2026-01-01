Expressjs hosting
Deploy Express.js faster with simple, reliable hosting and full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From ₹249 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose a plan that fits your Express.js project and launch with confidence. Enjoy reliable hosting, fast performance, and our 30-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind.
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₹699
₹249 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₹1,699
₹599 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
64% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₹699
₹249 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₹1,699
₹599 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Express.js Apps Faster with Reliable Hosting
Deploy your Express.js app quickly with a hosting setup built for developers who want less manual work and more control. Get a simple workflow for launching APIs and web apps, with fast performance, stable uptime, and an environment that helps keep your projects running smoothly. As your traffic grows, scale with confidence without adding unnecessary complexity. Managed hosting takes care of the core infrastructure, so you can focus on building features, improving response times, and keeping your Express.js application reliable for users.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Expressjs hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Expressjs hosting services.
What is Express.js hosting?
Express.js hosting is a server environment set up to run Node.js apps built with Express. It gives you the runtime, resources, and deployment tools needed to serve your app online.
How is Express.js hosting different from VPS hosting?
Express.js hosting is more managed, so setup and maintenance are simpler. VPS hosting gives you full server control, but you handle more configuration, updates, and security yourself.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can deploy from a private GitHub repo after connecting your account and granting access. This lets you keep your code private while automating deployment.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Your plan includes specific resource limits such as CPU, RAM, and bandwidth. If your app grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade instead of paying surprise overage fees.
Can I migrate an existing Express.js app?
Yes. You can move an existing app by uploading your code or connecting your repository, then setting the environment variables and start command. Most setups are straightforward for technical users.