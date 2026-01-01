Element is a secure messaging and collaboration platform built on the Matrix open network. As a next-generation messaging application, it puts users in control of their data by allowing them to choose where messages are stored. Element provides enterprise-grade security with default end-to-end encryption and unique cross-signed device verification, ensuring only authorized participants can read conversations. The platform connects to the open Matrix network, enabling communication with anyone across different Matrix-based applications and bridged proprietary systems.

Common Use Cases

Remote teams use Element for secure internal communications, leveraging end-to-end encryption for sensitive business discussions and project coordination across departments. Open source communities deploy Element as their primary collaboration platform, using threaded conversations, file sharing, and voice channels to coordinate development efforts without relying on proprietary services. Privacy-focused individuals utilize Element to communicate with friends and family while maintaining full control over their message history and metadata. Organizations with compliance requirements employ Element's self-hosted capabilities to meet data residency regulations and maintain audit trails for regulated communications.

Key Features

End-to-end encryption by default with cross-signed device verification for enhanced security

Connection to Matrix open network enabling communication across different Matrix-compatible applications

Bridge integration with proprietary messaging systems for unified communication

Voice and video calling with screen sharing for real-time collaboration

Threaded conversations and organized channels for structured team communication

File sharing and media support with encrypted transmission and storage

Cross-platform support across web, desktop, iOS, and Android with synchronized history

Customizable with open source codebase and active developer community

Integration with productivity tools and custom bots for workflow automation

Self-hosted or cloud options for flexible deployment based on organizational needs

Why deploy Element on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Element on Hostinger VPS ensures complete control over messaging infrastructure and user data without relying on third-party hosted services. The dedicated resources provide reliable performance for real-time messaging, voice/video calls, and media sharing across team members. Self-hosting on VPS infrastructure allows organizations to implement custom security policies, maintain data residency compliance, and integrate with existing authentication systems. With full server access, teams can customize Element's appearance, configure federation settings, deploy alongside Matrix homeservers like Synapse, and scale resources based on user count and message volume without subscription limitations or per-user pricing.