Akaunting is an open-source accounting software platform built specifically for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without the complexity and cost of enterprise accounting systems. Developed with Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, Akaunting provides double-entry bookkeeping, comprehensive financial reporting, and multi-currency support in a modern web interface that simplifies accounting tasks for non-accountants. Unlike proprietary accounting software that charges monthly per-user fees or limits features behind expensive tiers, Akaunting is completely free and self-hosted, giving businesses full ownership of their financial data without vendor lock-in or recurring subscription costs.

Common Use Cases

Freelancers and consultants use Akaunting to manage client invoicing, track billable hours, monitor outstanding payments, and generate professional invoices with custom branding that can be sent directly from the platform or downloaded as PDFs. The recurring invoice feature automates monthly retainer billing, while expense tracking ensures accurate profitability calculations by associating costs with specific projects or clients. Small retail businesses leverage Akaunting for inventory management combined with financial tracking, recording product purchases as bills, tracking inventory costs, and generating invoices when items are sold while maintaining accurate cost of goods sold calculations for tax reporting. Service-based companies deploy Akaunting for managing vendor relationships, tracking accounts payable, scheduling recurring bills for subscriptions and utilities, and reconciling bank statements to ensure accurate cash flow records that inform business decisions about expansion or cost reduction. Accounting firms serving multiple clients install Akaunting to maintain separate books for each client company, with role-based access controls that allow clients to view their financial dashboards while accountants manage transaction entry, bank reconciliation, and report generation for year-end tax preparation. International businesses utilize Akaunting's multi-currency capabilities to invoice foreign clients in their local currencies, record expenses in various currencies, and generate consolidated financial reports that provide accurate exchange rate conversions for compliance with international accounting standards. Non-profit organizations adopt Akaunting to track donations as revenue, manage grant spending with category-based expense allocation, and generate financial statements that demonstrate fiscal responsibility to donors and regulatory agencies requiring transparent financial reporting.

Key Features

Double-entry bookkeeping with comprehensive chart of accounts management

Professional invoice creation with customizable templates and branding

Bill and expense tracking with vendor management and purchase orders

Bank account reconciliation with transaction matching and import

Multi-currency support with automatic exchange rate updates

Financial reports including P&L, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summaries

Recurring transactions for subscriptions, retainers, and regular expenses

Multi-company support for managing multiple business entities

Role-based access control for team collaboration with permissions

Payment gateway integrations for online invoice payments

API access for custom integrations and automation workflows

Mobile apps for iOS and Android for on-the-go financial management

Why deploy Akaunting on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Akaunting on Hostinger VPS ensures sensitive financial data including revenue figures, expense details, customer information, and bank account records remain on your infrastructure rather than third-party cloud accounting platforms that may be subject to data breaches, government subpoenas, or vendor bankruptcy. With self-hosting, you eliminate monthly per-user subscription fees that make commercial accounting software expensive as businesses grow, allowing unlimited users to access Akaunting without budget constraints that force companies to limit access to only essential staff. The MySQL database provides reliable persistence for years of transaction history, financial records, and audit trails required for tax compliance and regulatory reporting, while dedicated VPS resources ensure consistent performance during peak accounting periods like month-end close or tax season when commercial platforms often experience slowdowns. Self-hosting enables complete control over data retention policies, allowing businesses to maintain financial records for seven years or longer to meet legal requirements without paying storage fees or facing vendor-imposed data deletion policies. With full VPS access, you can implement custom backup strategies that include off-site encrypted backups, schedule automated database exports for accounting firm collaboration, and maintain complete financial archives that survive business transitions, ownership changes, or software vendor discontinuation scenarios that leave cloud-dependent businesses scrambling to recover historical financial data.